CASHTON — Lester “Slim” Johnson, 90, of Cashton passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his family, Monday, March 23, 2020. Slim was born Feb. 19, 1930, to Nordahl and Mildred (Dunnum) Johnson, on the home farm in the town of Newry, Wis. On June 6, 1959, he married Mildred “Milly” Scheck, at the North Coon Prairie Church in Newry.
Slim was a hardworking farmer his whole life. In 1966, he bought his first registered Belgian Draft Horses. This started the tradition of showing horses with his son and daughter and later the grandchildren too. Starting in 1985, Slim was invited to bring a team of horses to the Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee. It was by invitation only and he proudly participated for many years. It took his whole family to make this happen and they all have many fond memories of being in this two hour parade route.
Slim never said no to anyone who wanted to adore his horses, take a ride or be in a parade. He and his team were in every local parade whenever they were asked. He has special memories of taking many brides and grooms and family members for rides on special occasions. In 1979, for the annual Cashton Fall Fest Parade, Slim and his family started hosting the draft horses at their farm and have continued to do this ever since. The pot lucks that followed most of these events were part of the fun that Slim enjoyed. The family spent many years participating in shows all over the state of Wisconsin, where they made many friends and had a ton of fun.
He was a faithful, lifelong member of North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. He was baptized, confirmed, married and will now be buried here. Slim was always a family man first; being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, on the farm or at a gathering, was where Slim was happiest. His family meant the world to him and he will be missed dearly.
One of his last good days was a few weeks ago, when his grandson brought his new stud colt to meet Slim. They brought the horse right inside the house where Slim could see and feel this beauty. Slim grinned from ear to ear for days after this.
Slim is survived by two children, Chuck (Kathy) Johnson and Tammy (Harry) Hanson, all of Cashton; four grandchildren, Sara (Dean Schulte) Waughtal of Mauston, Wis., and their children, Hannah, Hailey, Makenzie and Caleb; Kyle Hanson of Cashton; Christopher (Kimberly) Hanson of La Farge, and their children, Dominic, Katelin and Zachary; and Darci (Anthony) Sikora of Cadott, Wis., and their children, Vanessa, Jordan, Sophia and Presley; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Fred) Johnson of Viola, Sharron Johnson of Holmen; along with other relatives and many dear friends.
Slim was preceded in death by his wife, Milly, in 2015; his parents; a sister, Myrtle Dahlen; and a brother, Norris Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Cashton. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. HAPPY TRAILS SLIM ...
