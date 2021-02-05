Leticia Solverson, 77, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital, after four years battling cancer.

She was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Roberto Alvarez and Olivia Maldonado.

She married Fred Solverson in May 1968, in Mexico City and spent 21 years farming with her husband, in Viroqua.

Together, they had three children, the late Fred Jr., Lisa and James. Also, had four grandchildren, Zack, Analiese, Jordan and Julia.

In 1989, she divorced and started a daycare business in Altoona, Wis., which she ran until her retirement in 2011.

Leticia will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at a church in Mexico City, with her father. A Mass will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona, February 2021, with in-person attendance by invitation only, with an option for others to attend via online streaming.