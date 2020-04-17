Letter to the editor: Choose survival

A society of violence, alcoholism, destructive marriages, liars, sloth, manipulators, thieves, neglect, emotional and mental abuse corrupt vulnerable children in a variety of heart-breaking scenes.
Unfortunately some otherwise educated individuals lose their minds following wrath, distorted religion, or addictions. The vicious cycle of cruelty, rebellion, incest, insanity, and child abuse continues into yet the fourth generations of those who hate God. How does one recognize the lineage of the wicked? They vehemently defend child abusers, protect pedophiles, enable drunkards, accuse the innocent, and fail to protect their own descendants.
Perhaps you have also documented a traumatized kid who enters a decade of humanistic therapy coupled with psychotropic prescriptions and exits arrogant, bitter, dishonest, entitled, rage-filled, self-absorbed, and unrepentant. Surrounded by evil, what predicts which kids numb the pain with poisons, flaunt their promiscuity, or commit suicide? Against all odds, how do a few law-abiding survivors escape, excel in school, build healthy families, and succeed in business surrounded by encouraging mentors?
Endurance is a purposeful choice – a conscious decision. Healing from the madness of childhood may credit quality schools, a meaningful career, wholesome lifelong friends from a storybook hometown, unconditional love from a balanced mate, laughter, biblical wisdom, separating from toxins (parents and extended relatives), creative hobbies, healthy eating and exercise, helping others, repentance, releasing the burden of fretting, music, corrective counsel from excellent books, volunteering, nurturing care of cherished children, nature, writing your thankful list, and a daily commitment to speaking the truth against the lies. Choose survival.
Elizabeth Swift, La Crosse
