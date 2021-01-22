Letter to the editor: County board should reject proposal

I am urging that Vernon County Board members reject a proposal to designate Vernon County a “Second Amendment Preservation County.” This resolution does not represent the general thinking of Vernon County residents in opposing any and all "common sense" gun safety laws.

Elected county officials, like all of us, know that our country is deeply divided and that our community is struggling through a deadly pandemic. Their efforts should be focused on solutions for the common good and benefit of all citizens and not on divisive issues.

The proposed county designation could have dangerous and unpredictable consequences while undermining the rule of law. This proposal could contribute to instances of violence and risk significant financial liability for Vernon County. I strongly recommend that Vernon County’s legal counsel carefully examine the proposal and offer a thoughtful and thorough analysis of its legality and advisability.

The Vernon County Board should reject such a proposal and focus on measures that unify and benefit our entire community.

Edward L. Martinez, Viroqua