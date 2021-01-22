 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: County board should reject proposal
0 comments

Letter to the editor: County board should reject proposal

  • 0

I am urging that Vernon County Board members reject a proposal to designate Vernon County a “Second Amendment Preservation County.” This resolution does not represent the general thinking of Vernon County residents in opposing any and all "common sense" gun safety laws.

Elected county officials, like all of us, know that our country is deeply divided and that our community is struggling through a deadly pandemic. Their efforts should be focused on solutions for the common good and benefit of all citizens and not on divisive issues.

The proposed county designation could have dangerous and unpredictable consequences while undermining the rule of law. This proposal could contribute to instances of violence and risk significant financial liability for Vernon County. I strongly recommend that Vernon County’s legal counsel carefully examine the proposal and offer a thoughtful and thorough analysis of its legality and advisability.

The Vernon County Board should reject such a proposal and focus on measures that unify and benefit our entire community.

Edward L. Martinez, Viroqua

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News