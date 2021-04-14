Lilli Lein

Lilli L. Lein, 66, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in her home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Pastor Larry Hoppe will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home.