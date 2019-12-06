Linda Lou (Hase) Bekkum, 67, formerly of Viroqua died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bethel Home and Services, after a long illness of genetic cirrhosis of the the liver, which turned to cancer of the liver and bones.
Linda was born March 2, 1952, in Vernon County, to Theodore Roosevelt Hase and Eleanor Irene Holt. She worked at several secretary and clerk typist jobs during all of the families moves in military living, but her favorite job was as head secretary for Construction Division, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Japan. She had to uproot and move a lot as a military spouse, however, Japan was the longest she was able to stay rooted and actually kept a job for several years, until retiring back to Westby, where she spent the next 23 years trying to remodel and decorate her one stable home.
Linda enjoyed crocheting baby afghans and hats for new born babies and in the end years, she started sewing and tying many baby quilts, that she would donate to all the local hospital maternity wards, toys for tots and needy children. She enjoyed starting up a lot of volunteer positions during Linda’s and Sherman’s years with the military, but her favorite was starting up free daycare for enlisted wives that had to take on second jobs, but couldn’t afford the child care services.
She took great pride in “family,” and friends she made in military and all her neighborhood friendships, after retiring. But, she always said her greatest accomplishment was her marriage of 48 years to Sherman, and the treasure God gave her in providing his trust in her to raise their two sons. The frosting on the cake for Linda was her grandchildren and watching their accomplishments grow through the years and the pride and blessings of watching both her sons grow as parents themselves. God bless our memories of Linda.
Linda is survived by her husband, LTC (retired) Sherman Curtis Bekkum of Westby; her two sons, Ryan Curtis (Elodie Chapus) Bekkum of Butte, Mont., and Dr. Curtis Ryan (Miki Shishido) Bekkum of Hana Maui, Hawaii; four grandchildren, Kiki, Mikkel, Anju, Lucas and upcoming, twins Noah and Ethan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Roosevelt Hase and Eleanor Irene (Holt) Hase; her brother, Theodore Senior Hase; several in-laws; and all aunts and uncles on both sides of the family.
Funeral services for Linda will be held at 6 p.m. Monday evening, Dec. 9, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Pastor John Dumke, from Our Saviors Lutheran Church will officiate. A private burial will follow at Skogdalen Lutheran Cemetery in Timber Coulee Valley, at a later date. A visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, before the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby, is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.