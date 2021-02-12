Lori Bakker

HIGHLANDS RANCH/LITTLETON, Colo. — Lori (Slack/Peters) Bakker of Highlands Ranch and Littleton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.

Lori was born in Lansing, Iowa, Feb. 1, 1976, to Lyle and Linda (Slack) Peters. She graduated from Lansing High School in 1994. She then attended Hawkeye Community College, graduating with a dental hygienist degree in 1998. She then moved to Colorado and fell in love with the mountains in that area. She planted her roots there, and lived there until her passing.

If you knew Lori, you knew her passion was her two sons, Jonah and Taxon, two of the most amazing young boys you will ever meet. She spent a lot of time with them skiing, hiking, boating, biking and activities that allowed them to be outdoors.

Everyone who ever met her felt an instant connection with her including all her co-workers and patients at Dr. Rysner’s Dental Office.

Lori is survived by her husband, Andy Bakker; sons, Jonah and Jaxon; her parents, Lyle and Linda Peters; sister, Leah (Warren) Campbell of Camp Verde, Ariz.; brother, Jeff (Ranae) Peters of Norwalk, Iowa; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

“Faith does not make things easy; it makes them possible.”