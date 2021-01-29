Lorraine A. Glick, 88, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Bosstown, Wis., to Arthur and Goldie (Mosher) Marshall. Lorraine graduated from Richland Center High school, class of 1950. She married Verlin L. Glick April 18, 1951. The couple took up residence in Bosstown, and later moved to West Prairie, Wis., where they ran the West Prairie Cheese Factory until 1986. Lorraine loved spending time with her family playing games, camping and fishing. She enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, also many game shows.

Lorraine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She touched the lives of everyone that knew her.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Verlin Glick; son, Dennis Glick; three grandchildren, Amber (Nate) Scholten of Rhinelander, Wis., Emily (Joe) Powers of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Garrett (Katrina) Glick of Trempealeau; eight great-grandchildren, Liam and Nolan Scholten, Sloane, Paisley and Josie Powers, Gage, Blakelee and Breklyn Glick; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her mother and father; three brothers, Willard, Myron, and John Marshall; sister, Charlotte Barreau; and daughter-in-law, Rhenea Glick (Stalsberg).

In accordance with Lorraine wishes there will be no services at this time. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.