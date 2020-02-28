VIOLA — Lorraine Blanche (nee Hunter) White, 89, of Viola passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
She was born March 14, 1930, in Spring Green, Wis., to Leon and Mabel (Sommars) Hunter. She was the second youngest and last remaining of six children. Lorraine attended Viola High School. On Aug. 13, 1947, Lorraine was united in marriage to Jacob White. They were blessed with four sons. Jacob passed away in 1961, due to injuries sustained during World War II. With four young boys to support Lorraine entered the workforce. She was employed by Northern Engraving, as a punch press operator and worked at both the Sparta and Lansing plants, with over thirty years of service. While there, she served as union steward for some time. Lorraine retired from Northern Engraving in 1995, but soon went back to work at the Viola meal site and worked for several more years.
Lorraine kept active. She loved the time spent with her children and grandchildren. In addition, she was a member of Viola United Methodist Church and a member and past president of the Viola American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Lorraine also worked as a volunteer at the voter’s polling site.
Lorraine not only worked hard but she loved to play hard. She enjoyed creating ceramics and gifting them to her family and friends. She loved playing games and loved to win…she would contest a loss and challenge you back as was her competitive nature. She enjoyed her junkets to beat the one-arm bandits and penny machines with her companions “The Deadwood Girls,” on their trips to South Dakota.
God bless our memories of Lorraine.
She is survived by her sons, Danny (Nancy), Larry (Judy) and Monte (Nancy); her grandchildren, Nicole (Jason Wiskus) Elliott, Jacob White, Melisa (Brock Eckert) White, Gina (Van) Andersen, Lisa (Tim Cornett) Bennett and Paul (Jasmin) White; her great-grandchildren, Dallis (Megan Dienger) Elliott, Shaylyn Elliott, Ethan Wiskus, Nicholas Andersen, Mitchell (Michelle) White, Taylor (Dom Murray) Cornett, Christopher Adair, John Alan White, Genesis Perren, Jullian Perren, LilyAnn Perren and Aryia Perren; her two great-great-grandchildren, Brysen Rentz and Weston Murray; as well as two sisters-in-law, Margaret and Mary Ann Hunter.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by a son, Alan M. White; her grandson, Kyle M. White; her siblings, Phyllis (Lester) Perry, Leon “Bill” (LucyEllen) Hunter, John “Jack” Hunter, Mary “Jeanne” Chauvette and Herbert “Bud” Hunter; sisters-in-law, Iris (Donald) Rice, Patricia (Robert) Jerman; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Lorraine will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Viola United Methodist Church, 225 N. Washington St., in Viola. Pastor Lori McGranahan will officiate. Friends may call on the family during visitations from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, at the Vosseteig/Henthorn Memorial Center, 129 South Main St., in Viola (next to the library), or one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. A reception will follow the service.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home’s Henthorn Memorial Center, 129 S. Main St., in Viola is serving the family, (608) 627-2100.
The family thanks Mayo Hospital Staff for the loving and compassionate care provided to Lorraine.
