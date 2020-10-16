SOLDIERS GROVE — Lorraine Davig, 92, of Soldiers Grove passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was born July 1, 1928, in Soldiers Grove, to Tillman and Beatrice (Hoffland) Knutson. She was baptized and confirmed at the South Kickapoo Church. She graduated from Soldiers Grove High School in 1946. She graduated from Cosmetology School in 1947, then worked at two beauty salons in Soldiers Grove.
She married Christen Davig June 17, 1951. Together they had two daughters, Lana and Siri. She opened Lorraine’s Beauty Salon in 1962, for 22 years on the farm, while she was actively farming dairy and tobacco alongside her husband. She was a member of Kickapoo United Lutheran Church, serving many offices and was president of WELCA for 20 years. She also held offices and was president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 220 for 20 years. She spent many years volunteering for causes dear to her.
Her hobbies included her flowers and gardening. She was known for her wonderful food, hospitality and her love for family and friends. She was famous for making donuts that everyone loved. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, she was a very energetic, vivacious and stylish woman.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lana Helgeson and Siri Lund; her grandchildren, Wil (Heather) Lund, Melissa Lund and Krystal (Dan) Gander; her great-grandchildren, Kayla Coy, Willie and Vada Lund, Kylee, Brooke and Brayden Gander; one sister, Tolene Buroker; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Elling (Joan) Davig, Milan (Joan) Davig, Raymond Fortney and Rodrick Olson; extended family of many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son-in-law, Roy Helgeson; one brother, Lawrence (Judy) Knutson; sisters, Genevive (Maurice) Thoftne, Hazel (Omar) Dull, Emma Fortney, Betty (Don) Finley, Patty Olson; brother-in-law, Myron Buroker; sister-in-law, Gerda (Marlyn) Hansing; and brother-in-law, Paul (Shirley) Davig.
Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services following. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
The family would like to express a special gratitude to Heather Lund, Kayla Coy and Jeni Melvin, for their dedicated and loving care. Thanks also to Saint Croix Hospice staff.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.