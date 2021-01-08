Lorraine Hope (Jennings) Stalsberg, 92, of Viroqua completed her life journey in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at The Bethel Home in Viroqua. Lorraine was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Viroqua, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Robinson) Jennings. Lorraine graduated from Viroqua High School in 1945 and then graduated from Teachers College in 1947.

Lorraine and Mansel Stalsberg were high school sweethearts. They were united in marriage March 11, 1949. Lorraine taught at several one room schools in Vernon County and later became a teacher at Viroqua Area Schools. She stayed busy after retirement working other local jobs, where she enjoyed being around people.

Lorraine is survived by four daughters, Cindy (Jim) Harter, Beth Sanwick, Rhonda (Mike) Welch, Tammy Jo (Gary) Nelson; one son, Boone (Dawn) Stalsberg; sister, Darlene (Dick) Ammerman; and one son-in-law, Dennis Glick. She is further survived by 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Mansel; and her daughter, Rhenea Glick.

Blessed be the memory of Lorraine Stalsberg.

A private service will be held at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Lorraine will be laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery.