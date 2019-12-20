CHASEBURG — Lorraine M. Stendahl, 86, of rural Chaseburg died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. She was born Aug. 18, 1933, to Martin and Inga (Olson) Berg in the town of Portland, Monroe County.
Lorraine graduated from Cashton High School, followed by Vernon County Normal School. She then taught at the Clinton School for two years. On Aug. 6, 1955, she married Orville Stendahl at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Lorraine gave piano lessons to area students for over 10 years. She also cleaned at Norskedalen and the Coon Town Hall. Lorraine was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, where she was active with the South Ridge Circle and WELCA, taught Sunday school for many years and made baby quilts for baptisms. Lorraine enjoyed baking with her great-granddaughter, Mia, and shopping with her sister, Hazel. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughter, Mia.
Survivors include her husband, Orville; son, Lee (Sharon) of rural Chaseburg; two granddaughters, Sara (John) Rudie of rural Chaseburg and Lisa (KJ) Paulson of Combined Locks, Wis.; great-granddaughter, Mia Rudie; sister, Hazel Bjornstad of Cashton; sister-in-law, Marie Berg of Westby; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lynn Paulson; brother, Wallace Berg; and brother-in-law, Gerald Bjornstad.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The Rev. Julie Wollman officiated, with burial in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Sunday school or South Ridge Circle. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
