JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Louise A. Willger, 77, of Janesville was called home to her Lord and Savior Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at home with her loving family at her side.
Louise was born in Readstown, Nov. 22, 1940, the daughter of Tilman and Mayme (Drake) Mickelson. She married her loving and devoted husband, Albert Willger at Our Saviors Lutheran Church Jan. 30, 1960, in Soldiers Grove and they spent 16 wonderful years together, before his untimely passing Aug. 15, 1976. Louise was employed by Parker Pen and retired from Sanford Business to Business after more than 28 years of service. Louise also worked part time as a nurse’s aide for Rock Haven Nursing Home for eight years. Louise was a faithful member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and she will always be remembered for her devotion to God and to her family. Louise’s family was everything to her and they will remember her always as their rock and the one they could turn to for anything. Her family’s loss is now Heaven’s gain.
She is survived by three daughters, Carol (Mike) Jensen, Brenda (Bill) Moench and Michelle Gould; grandchildren, Matt (Toni) Jensen, Chris (Mary) Jensen, Ben Moench, Troy Moench and Mallory Gould; great-granddaughter, Madilyn Mae Jensen; siblings, Gladys Johnson, Margaret Peterson, Helen Allen, Alvin Mickelson, Paul (Darlene) Mickelson; and many extended family and friends.
Louise is predeceased by her parents; husband, Albert Willger; daughter, Patricia Willger; one sister; and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Ave., Janesville, with the Rev. James Janke officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Schneider Funeral Home and will continue from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Burial will follow to Oak Hill Cemetery.
For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Louise’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff members of both Mercy Hospice and Full Circle for all of their loving care and kindness.
