BURLINGTON, Wis. -- Louise M. Sime, 89, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.
Born in Viroqua, to Gerhard and Mable (nee Swiggum) Sherry Jan. 27, 1931. Her early life was spent in Readstown, where she attended Readstown Elementary and graduated from Readstown High School. Following graduation, she attended Decorah, Iowa, Luther College for a year. On Sept. 27, 1962, she was united in marriage to John T. Sime. Following their marriage, they resided in Gays Mills, until moving to Burlington in 1963.
Louise worked as bank loan officer for the Bank of Burlington, for many years, she was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, Gospel Gatherings and the Cross-Mission Quilting group. Louise loved the outdoors, she enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with her family. She also enjoyed her inside projects and was very gifted at knitting, crocheting, and quilting.
Louise is survived by her husband, John; children, Ann (John) Kresken and Thomas (Janice) Sime; and a grandson, Brandon T. Sime. She is further survived by her sister, Margaret Larson; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhard Sherry and Mabel Sherry; brothers, Erling (Pete) Sherry and Adrian Sherry; and sisters, Kathleen Ranallo, Lucille Erickson and Esther Aspenson.
Memorials in honor of Louise may be made to the Quilting Group at Cross Lutheran Church.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, Wis., 53105, (262) 763-3434.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.