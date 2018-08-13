Lucille Gladys Ellefson, 88, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Vernon Manor Nursing Home in Viroqua.
She was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Seneca, to Albert and Cora (Berquest) Springer. She was baptized at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea and again March 15, 1992, at the Viroqua Church of Christ, where she currently was a faithful member. She attended rural country school and April 16, 1947, she married Julius Ellefson. They farmed in Vernon County, raising tobacco and milking cows. They moved into Viroqua, in 1986. Julius died Jan. 9, 2007. She worked at the Bethel Home in the Helping Hands program, worked at Hidden Treasure, was had been coordinator for R.S.V.P. She enjoyed dancing and had many friends at the Concordia Dance Hall in La Crosse. She was also a long time member of the Western Wisconsin Country Music Association.
Lucille is survived by one son, Gerald Bonsack of Onalaska; a grandson, Jaxon Bonsack; two special nieces, Judy Blackburn of Viroqua, Carol Lewis of Black River Falls; other relatives and many friends. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Carlyle, Alvin and Herbert Springer; and five sisters, Ethel Clark, Helen Urbanek, Mabel Jenson, Arlyle Bjornstad and Doris Marshall.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Andrew Pratt officiating. Burial will be in the Belgium Ridge Cemetery at rural Viroqua. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials to either the Driftless Humane Society in Viroqua or the Vernon County Historical Society.
The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
