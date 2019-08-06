STUMP RIDGE/VIROQUA -- Luther E. Froiland, 72, of Stump Ridge, rural Viroqua, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1946, to Herman and Berneda (Baxter) Froiland. He was baptized and confirmed at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. He attended and graduated from Readstown High School in 1964. He attended the UW Farming Short Course. On Aug. 29, 1981, he married the love of his life, Hope Seymour. Together they had two children. For several years they farmed on Stump Ridge, until Hope's death in 2005. He was an active member for several years with the church and served on the church council. He spent many hours tinkering on the farm in his free time. He enjoyed bowling, square dancing and spending time with his dalmatian, “Muttley.” He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Amy Marie (Pete Hendrickson) Froiland and Berent Luther Froiland; grandchildren, Sam and Siri Hendrickson; sister, Ingeborg Froiland; sisters-in-law, Lynn (Terry) Nelson and Joan Seymour; nephews, Kevin (Brittany) Nelson, Jason (Nicole) Nelson and Jeff (Stephanie) Nelson. He is also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hope Froiland; his parents; and an infant sister, Karen Froiland; as well as other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Pam Harkema officiating. Burial will take place at the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the Retreat UMC Church Hall.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
