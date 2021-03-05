Lynn (Swanson) Bambenek passed away peacefully at home with her mother by her side Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Viroqua, to Wayne and Dolores (Schlief) Swanson. She met and married Michael Bambenek while working in Winona, they later divorced. Lynn and their son, Terrence, later moved back to Viroqua. Lynn worked as Kennel Manager at Grimm Tales for 10 years before she had to retire because of health reasons.

Lynn is survived by her mother; son, Terrence (Shelbi Gagermeier); two sisters, Nancy (Les Sluga) of Whitehall and Lori (Glenn) Parker of Texas; three nieces, Morgen, Hailey, and Ashlie Parker; two great-nieces, Haven and Evelyn; two great-nephews, Ryder and Korbyn, all of Texas; aunt, Joanne Swanson; uncle, Robert (Kay) Swanson, aunt Veronica Tresnar, all of Viroqua, aunt, Barbara Davis of Florida and aunt, Rosalie Schlief of Minnesota; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne; grandparents, George and Myra Swanson and Carl and Zelma Schlief; and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Foundation, Gundersen Hospice, or a foundation of your choosing. A celebration of life was held at 12 p.m. noon Wednesday, March 3, at the Roth Family Cremation Center. Friends called on the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.