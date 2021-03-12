 Skip to main content
Mabel Jensina Domenget
Mabel Jensina Domenget

Mabel Jensina Domenget

VIROQUA — Mabel Jensina Domenget, 97, of Viroqua passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was born April 14, 1923, to the late Albert and Inger (Paulson) Offerdahl.

Survivors include her children, Nancy (Jon) Yungerman, Daniel Domenget, and Ellen (Otto) Clason; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Mabel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ole and Bertha (Alfsmo) Offerdahl; her parents, Albert and Inger (Paulson) Offerdahl; her siblings, Oscar Offerdahl, Irene Smith, Claire Anderson, Ester (Red) Salmon, and Orvin (Bud) Offerdahl; her son, David Domenget; three grandsons, David Domenget Jr; Todd Marnach, and Logan Clason.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Pastor Chuck Miller will officiate. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial followed in the church cemetery. A meal was served at Kickapoo Corners after the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ellen Clason (Executor).

We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation for the many acts of kindness and sympathy shown us by our kind neighbors and friends in our sad bereavement in the loss of our beloved mother.

