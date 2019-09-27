WESTBY — Mabel R. Volden, 100, of Westby passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home.
Mabel was born July 31, 1919, to Christian and Alma B. (Larson) Anderson of rural Cashton. She married Eugene Volden at the Coon Prairie Parsonage, Dec. 17, 1941.
Mabel was a wonderful mother, neighbor and friend. She could cook, sew, sing, play guitar, drums and yodel. She ran Hotels, managed farms, raised cows and tobacco. Mabel made quilts for, and loved her grandchildren. She was a hard-working farm wife and provided very good guidance for her children and friends.
Mabel was devote in her faith. She was “Koselig” Comfortable to be around or be near to! Charming. She loved her flowers. Plus she was fluent when speaking Norwegian.
Mabel is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Donald) Syvertsen of Tucson, Ariz.; her sons, Bruce of Tomah, Mark (Linda) of Viroqua, Thomas (Janet Berg) of Moorhead, Minn., and Marlo of Viroqua. She is further survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene in 2001; an infant son, Stephen, in 1949, her son, Michael, in 2018; her parents; and a sister, Cora (Arthur) Hagen; her brothers, Alvin Martin and Herman Anderson; and many in-laws.
Funeral services for Mabel will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Vang Lutheran Church, S1721 Vang Road, west of Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate and burial will follow the service in Vang Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation for Mabel from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in Mabel’s name. To view the full obituary or leave on-line condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving Mabel’s family, (608) 634-2100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.