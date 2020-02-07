Malani Rivera, 12-day old daughter of Juan Rivera and Dawn Bakkestuen, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the UW Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.
She is survived by her parents; her siblings, Keegan, Khyla, Jaidyn, Malaki and Jaxyn; and her grandparents, Juan Rivera and Tonya Erickson.
“We love you, honey. We love you so much!”
Memorial services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Torkelson Page Smith Funeral Home in Sparta. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Page Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
