Margaret Long

Margaret Jane “MJ” Long passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice, after having lived a full and joyous life.
MJ was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Seminole, Okla., to Ralph and Lolita McAvoy. At an early age she relocated to the city of ,where, following her mother’s death in 1932, she was raised by “loving parents” Ernest and Marie Basham. She attended Carl Steinmetz High School and Wright Community College, both in Chicago.
At the age of 15, MJ met Don Long and the relationship grew into a loving marriage. They were married June 9, 1956, and they happily resided in Des Plaines, Ill. They had one son, Richard.
In 1987, MJ retired from the Mt. Prospect, Ill. State Bank, where she was employed as an automotive loan supervisor. After Don’s retirement in 1988, MJ and Don relocated to Viroqua. MJ was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church as a former member of Koinonia Circle, Altar Guild, scripture reader and cashier for many years for the annual Cookie Walk and other events at GSLC. She was a former member of Friends of VMH (previously known as the Vernon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary).
She enjoyed her friendships with the ladies from the Busy Hour Homemakers and playing bridge at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course. She enjoyed gardening, baking and keeping a tidy home and cruising and vacationing with family and friends.
MJ was a thoughtful, kind woman who held a special place in her heart for her family. She was very proud of her son, Dr. Richard Long, who is a family medicine physician with the Gundersen Health System and formerly of the Viroqua Gundersen Clinic. She thoroughly enjoyed being “Grammy” and spent many hours watching her grandchildren growing up to become nurses and most recently spending time with her great-grandchildren.
In August of 2018, she and Don sold their home that they had built in Viroqua and moved into Creamery Creek assisted living facility. They enjoyed the dedicated staff and wonderful friendships they had made there. On Jan. 5, 2020, MJ lost her husband, Don, her best friend for 71 years, including over 62 years of marriage.
Just a little over five weeks later, she died with peace and dignity with family at her bedside, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice. Blessed be her memory.
MJ is survived by her son, Dr. Richard (Barbara) Long of Viroqua; two grandchildren, Melissa (Justin) Bolstad and Matthew (Andrea) Long; two great-grandchildren, Harlow and Hyatt Bolstad; and great-granddog, Murphy, all of Viroqua.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, 123 W Decker St. Visitation began at 3 p.m. with funeral service at 4 p.m. followed by a dinner at the funeral home. Private family graveside burial will be at the Viroqua Cemetery at a later date.
We would like to thank The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care staff for their loving care during MJ’s last days. The one-on-one care she received so that she could pass peacefully, comfortably and with grace will not be forgotten. Special thanks to her Primary Care Physician, Dr. Rachel Bassett, Judy, RN, and Cindy Hanson, CNA, who curled her hair, ate meals with her, and made her feel like a Queen her last few days.
MJ did not like making decisions, so family knows she would not be able to choose just one organization to be her “favorite.” Therefore, in lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to any local charity of your choice.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Richard Long, Matthew Long, Justin Bolstad, Steven Hill, Roland Hill, Pastor David Guetzke, Wayne Sherry, Larry Mosher.
