Margaret “Maggie” Ann (Figgie) Parr passed away on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2021, at age 78, after a brave fight with stage four cancer. She was diagnosed in July of 2020, and spent the following days and months spending precious time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Maggie was born in La Crosse, May 28, 1942, to parents, Carl and Margaret (Medinger) Figgie.

Maggie was named after her mother who died in childbirth and was raised on the North Side of La Crosse by Arnold and Dorothy Marking, her aunt and uncle.

Predicting her lifelong love of music and fun, Maggie saw Elvis Presley perform at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium, May 14, 1956. Maggie graduated from La Crosse’s Logan High School in 1960 and tested her wings with a move to Kenosha, Wis. She worked at Carl’s Restaurant, owned by her father. She wasn’t just her father’s favorite waitress. It was while working there that she met William Dean Parr. The two married in Kenosha, May 5, 1962. They welcomed two sons, Daniel and Christopher Parr.

After divorcing, Maggie received her certification as a surgical technician and moved to La Crosse, to become a surgery and emergency room assistant at St. Francis Hospital and Winona Community Memorial Hospital.