Margaret “Maggie” Ann (Figgie) Parr passed away on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2021, at age 78, after a brave fight with stage four cancer. She was diagnosed in July of 2020, and spent the following days and months spending precious time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Maggie was born in La Crosse, May 28, 1942, to parents, Carl and Margaret (Medinger) Figgie.
Maggie was named after her mother who died in childbirth and was raised on the North Side of La Crosse by Arnold and Dorothy Marking, her aunt and uncle.
Predicting her lifelong love of music and fun, Maggie saw Elvis Presley perform at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium, May 14, 1956. Maggie graduated from La Crosse’s Logan High School in 1960 and tested her wings with a move to Kenosha, Wis. She worked at Carl’s Restaurant, owned by her father. She wasn’t just her father’s favorite waitress. It was while working there that she met William Dean Parr. The two married in Kenosha, May 5, 1962. They welcomed two sons, Daniel and Christopher Parr.
After divorcing, Maggie received her certification as a surgical technician and moved to La Crosse, to become a surgery and emergency room assistant at St. Francis Hospital and Winona Community Memorial Hospital.
Later, Maggie welcomed her adored daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Dorothy into the world and moved to Viroqua. She was an active member of the community, passionately supporting local causes and working at several small businesses. Maggie was a dedicated advocate for her neighbors, local artists and the natural beauty of the Driftless Area.
Upon her retirement, Maggie donated much of her time volunteering at the Viroqua Food Pantry and other local causes that were very dear to her heart. She also provided childcare for many years in her home, which was a great source of happiness for her.
Maggie enjoyed the music of B.B. King and Aretha Franklin, the beauty of the Mississippi River, gardening and visiting her local farmers market. But above all, Maggie loved her family and friends. She always had a moment to chat, offer a hug or deliver a sassy one-liner.
Maggie is survived by her children, Daniel Parr of Holmen, Christopher (Alison) Parr, Elizabeth Parr of Onalaska; and four granddaughters, Ava, Grace, Macey and Ayla, of whom she was tremendously proud. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sister, Mary (Glen) Kitchen of Bucklin, Mo.; a niece and a nephew, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Arnold and Dorothy Marking; stepmother, Elizabeth Figgie; and special cousin, Dorothea Haberman.
The family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to the Gundersen Hospice team for their kindness, comfort and guidance. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, Maggie requested a memorial bench and tree in her name located along the Mississippi River. Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/maggie-parr-memorial-bench-and-tree-on-mississippi.
For those who are unable to utilize GoFundMe, please write your donations out to the family, but mail them to Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis., 54650.
