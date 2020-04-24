SENECA — Marian F. Swanson, 91, of Seneca passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Gays Mills, the daughter of Francis and Wilma (Barnum) McCormick. She was married to Gehard Swanson in 1946.
She graduated as valedictorian of her class from Sisters of St. Mary High School in Ladysmith, Wis. She later returned to Vernon County Teachers College and UW-La Crosse, obtaining a degree in education. She taught and held a variety of jobs over the years. Many may remember Marian working at Walmart in Prairie du Chien and Viroqua, where she cashiered for many years, retiring in 2013.
She is survived by her children, David (Donna) of Platteville, Wis., Peder (Joann) of Viroqua, John (Teri) of Seneca, Jane Swanson of La Crosse, Barbara (Terry) Murphy of Gays Mills; 12 grandchildren, Wesley Swanson of Pearl River, N.Y., Kari Zelinka of Madison, Wis., Andrew Swanson of Georgetown, Ky., Brenda Konrad of Westby, Stephanie Ivey of Viroqua, Sandra Wagner of Windsor, Adrian Swanson of Fairchild, John Patrick Swanson of Seneca, Breanne Groom of Steuben, Joseph Bilskemper of La Crosse, Angela Dahl of Viroqua and Jill Bender of Soldiers Grove; 32 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Francis (Frank) McCormick of Wautoma, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, James McCormick; and her sister, Helen Bell.
Services will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted from the Covid-19 pandemic. Online condolences can be made at vossfh.com.
