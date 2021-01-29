Marianne M. La Belle departed this world Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, finding peace at last. Born in 1939, she grew up in Medford, Wis., London, England, and graduated high school in Kenosha, Wis., attended UW-Madison, majoring in history. A registered nurse, she had a career as a graduate of Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing. In 1969, she met Carson La Belle, a “County” student nurse. Soon after his graduation they were married and for the next 24 years, she was a Navy wife.

Marianne enjoyed history, especially the history of England, her father was stationed in England, near the end of World War II, she and another friend were known to skip school and explored all over London. They had a particular interest in the many museums there. She was an avid reader, an expert knitter, and adept at organizing and planning trips, arranging many worry-free vacations. She was well liked by her friends and has kept in touch with them over the decades. She was an animal lover and particularly liked (and spoiled) dogs.