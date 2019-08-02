TOMAH — Marjorie Peterson, 99, of Tomah passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Liberty Village in Tomah. A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Rooted Spoon, 219 S. Main St., in Viroqua. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Marge’s name to Tomah Hospice Touch or the Viroqua Area School District Elementary Music Program.

