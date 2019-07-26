Marlene Rae (Olson) Favor, 85, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Creamery Creek Assisted Living facility in Viroqua.
Marlene was born in Madison, Wis., to Rodney and Madelyn (Neumann) Olson April 22, 1934. The family moved to the Viroqua area, when Marlene was 12. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1952. Best friend, Pat Favor, introduced her brother, Fred, to Marlene; impressive matchmaking some 65 years later! Fred and Marlene were married Feb. 14, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in an 8 p.m. candlelight ceremony. Fred and Marlene farmed in the early years of their marriage, eventually purchasing the farm next to the Favor family farm. On April 1, 1969, they purchased the local Heileman distributorship. They ran G & F Distributing, until retiring in 1997 and turning the business reigns over to sons, Corny and Mark.
Marlene had many interests; she loved any activity that got her out to be with people. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran for nearly 70 years, active in Circle and WELCA. An avid bowler, her all time high game was a 289. She has always loved to dance, especially the polka, even trying to teach the dance to the young caregivers at Creamery Creek this last year. A founding member of the Town & Country Homemakers Club, she also volunteered for many years at the Vernon Memorial gift shop, and even tried golf with the gals in retirement. Marlene enjoyed collecting antique plates, bells and spoons from her many travels.
Marlene was a 45 year charter member of the Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary #2707, and served in all of the local offices. She also served the Wisconsin State Eagles Auxiliary in the progression of offices; presiding as Madam State President in 1992-1993. She was most proud of raising over $8,000 for her chosen state project; UW Carbone Cancer Center that year. She served as Great Lakes Regional Vice President in 1995. She was elected to the Wisconsin State Auxiliary Hall of Fame 1999. Marlene made countless friends across the state and country, while service the Eagles. She enjoyed traveling with dear friends, Orris and Garnet Pederson and Norm and Darleen Ziegler, to both state and international conventions. For her many accomplishments, Marlene was named a Vernon County Super Senior in 2007.
Marlene is survived by her children, Frederick Loren, La Crescent, Minn., Mark (Cindy) of Viroqua and Julie (David) Farmer, Verona; grandchildren, Megan (Scott) Torkelson, Westby, Mallory (Brad) Dolezel, Barre Mills, Serena (Shane) Inman, Viroqua and Frederick Logan, La Crosse; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Kinnley and Katniss Torkelson, Evertyn and Kane Dolezel, and Harrison Inman; sisters, Kristi (Alann) Karow, Prudi (Ray) Gonzalez and Shelley (Joe) Mahklof; sister-in-law, Pat Thompson; sister of the heart, Arlene Reed; and many special nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Fred; a son, Frederick Lowell; her parents, Rodney Madelyn Olson; in-laws, Orvis and Agnes Favor; brothers, John and Lynn Olson; sister-in-law, Karen Miedema; and brothers-in-law, Mark Giddings, Gary Miedema and Layton Thompson.
The family extends our gratitude to the capable staff of Creamery Creek, for their loving care of our mom over the last 18 months. We are also grateful to Tamsen Morgan for her long-term care and support of Mom.
Funeral services for Marlene were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Viroqua. Pastor Bill Horn officiated, with burial at the Viroqua Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Eagles Aerie #2707, or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Marlene’s name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family, 608-637-2100.
