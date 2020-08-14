Martha Alberta Zitzner

VIROQUA — Martha “Marti” Alberta Zitzner, 76, of rural Viroqua passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born June 26, 1944, to the late Emmett and Alma (Thompson) Peterson. She attended and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1962. She attended college at Western Technical Institute in La Crosse. On Nov. 13, 1965, she married James E. Davis and were later divorced. On July 31, 1976, she married Thomas R. Zitzner in Viroqua. She worked at various nursing homes, Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, Vernon Memorial Hospital and dairy farming with Tom. After selling the dairy herd she then worked at Blumenthal Lansing Company until her retirement. Tom, Marti, Jason, and Dana continued to crop farm. She was an active member of Liberty Pole Methodist Church, United Methodist Woman, Naomi Circle, Cottonwood Cooks Homemakers, Mothers League bowling team and the Mississippi Red Hat Mamas. Together Marti and Tom raised three children and enjoyed spending time with her nine grandchildren. Of all things she enjoyed doing, being a grandmother was her pride and joy. Her grandchildren held a very important place in her heart. Her grandchildren were her greatest accomplishments in her life often sharing many pictures and stories to whomever she would meet. She also enjoyed many outings with Tom to meet up with friends, traveling out west, sister retreats, watching her “stories”, dancing, camping and hosting family gathering at the family farm. Marti was the ultimate giver of love to all.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; children, Corey (Karla) Davis, Dana (Jason) Hohlfelder, Amber (Scott) Bush; grandchildren, Ryan, Maia and Evan Davis, Kenna, Caitlyn, Natalie and Brynley Hohlfelder, Garrison and Rossi Bush; siblings, Laura (Chuck) Lancrete; Laureen “Rena” Schaffer, Mary Settles-(Kevin) Kroeplin, Daniel (Julianna) Peterson, Steven (Mary Ellen) Peterson, Stewart (Marla) Peterson, Nancy (John Bjerke) Bekkedal; in-laws, Kathleen Gaynor, Martine (Dave) Fezler, Merlin (Jenele) Zitzner. She was preceded in death by parents, Emmett and Alma Peterson; brothers, Arden and Dale Peterson; in-laws, Kenneth and Harriett Zitzner; brothers-in-law, David and Howard Zitzner and David Gaynor and Ralph Schaffer.
Private family services were held on the Zitzner Family Farm with Pastor Pam Harkema officiating. Burial took place in the Liberty Pole Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.