GAYS MILLS/VIROQUA — Mary Elizabeth Wales, 74, of Gays Mills and Viroqua, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Bethel Oaks Memory Care in Viroqua, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
A funeral service for Mary was held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills. Speaker Kent Hendrickson officiated. Burial followed the service at Mt. Sterling Evergreen Cemetery on Hwy. 27. Friends called on the family during a visitation from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.
In lieu of memorials, donations may be made to the Bethel Oaks Memory Care. Mary will be carried to her final resting place by the Bethel Oaks girls who loved her so much and cared for her so very well.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave & Hwy. 131, in Gays Mills is serving the family, (608) 735-2100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.