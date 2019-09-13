VIROQUA — Mary Ellen Bennett, 64, of Viroqua died at home Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
Mary Ellen Bennet was born Sept. 29, 1954, at Viroqua Memorial Hospital, to Mac and Shirley Marshall, who preceded her in death. She is the oldest of three siblings and sister, to James and Alan Marshall (married to Amy Smith).
Mary excelled in each phase of her educational pathway. After graduating from La Farge High School in 1972, she went to UW-Eau Claire, with aspirations of becoming a speech and language pathologist. Following the completion of her undergraduate program, with a major in primary education, she continued on to Northern Michigan University, where she completed her Masters degree.
Upon completing her collegiate career, Mary’s professional goals were realized when she returned to the Driftless region and began her speech pathology career in Seneca. She ultimately spent the majority of her time in education at Viroqua Elementary. Mary thoroughly enjoyed helping children in early childhood and elementary, specifically children on the autism spectrum. Mary continued to help multiple school districts in the Coulee Region, until finally retiring in 2015.
Outside of her career, Mary had one son, Aaron, in 1981, with Ken Bennet. She would re-marry in 1994, to Daryl Skrupky, father to Ryan, Carrie, Lee (married to Andrea) Layne (married to Annie) and Brittney (married to Jared). Mary was a devoted mother, supporting the endless sporting events and interests of her active family. Among Mary’s many interests and talents, she was known to carve up the dance floor, play a mean hand of cards and enjoy nature’s beauties, many of which can be found in the family’s backyard. One of Mary’s most cherished roles was being “Mimi,” or Grandma. She was adored by all the grandkids and it was reciprocal. When she left us, she was Mimi to Mac and Maya Bennet (Aaron and Nicole Bennet), Nichelle and Camryn Nelson (Carrie Skrupky), Mason and Sidney Skrupky (Lee and Andrea Skrupky), and Avery and Graham Skrupky (Layne and Annie Skrupky). She treasured the time she got to spend with all of the grandkids, as well as her favorite nieces, Maggie and Makinlee Marshall.
Unfortunately, Mary was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in August of 2018. As she fought with grace and dignity, Mary lived her last year, spending as much time as she could with friends and family. Mary was surrounded and overwhelmed with love and support from friends and family all the way through.
A memorial service and celebration of life in Mary’s honor will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The service will start promptly at 11 a.m. Bonita Dorschied will be the days celebrant. Following the service will be a reception and additional time for visiting, reflection and sharing of favorite moments and memories.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the La Farge Area Schools or Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson funeral home, 123 W. Decker, in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
