DE PERE, Wis. — Mary Louise Witt, 72, De Pere passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born to Helmer O. and Ruby V. (Dunnum) Knudson Nov. 11, 1947, in Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1966.
Mary received a B.S. degree in elementary education from Wisconsin State University-Plattville (now UWP) in 1970, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She began her teaching career at Rock Springs, near Reedsburg, Wis. She then moved to Janesville, Wis., where she substitute taught, from there she moved to Green Bay, Wis., where she taught first graders, her passion.
Mary enjoyed playing golf with her friends, in two different leagues during the summer. She also loved the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and a good meal at a supper club.
She was proud of her Norwegian Heritage, could speak some of the language, loved lefse, Norwegian sweets, but not so keen on lutefisk. A few years ago, she was able to take a trip to Scandinavia, getting to visit Norway, which was a dream come true.
Mary is survived by the love of her life, her son, Ryan, of Minneapolis; brother, Harlan (Pat) Knudson of Dixon, Ill; nephew, Peter (Susie) Knudson; great-niece, Sophia and great-nephew, Brooks Knudson of Dixon; nephew, Alan (Beth) Knudson; great-niece, Annabelle and great-nephew, Michael Knudson of Arlington Heights, Ill.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Burial will take place in Sparta.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Witt family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.