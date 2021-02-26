Mary Sherry Eggen, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb, 10, 2021, at her home in Bloomington, Minn. Mary was born June 26, 1926, and always loved to state her birthdate as a palindrome – 62626. Mary’s parents, Orbec and Hilda Sherry raised her on the family farm in Belgium Ridge near Viroqua. She completed eighth grade at Belgium Ridge in a one-room country school. From 10 years of age until 20, she participated in a number of 4-H activities which included sewing, canning and baking. Continuing her education at Viroqua High School, she was active in intramurals, student council, class plays, she graduated in 1944.
Mary enrolled at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. where her mother also graduated. Mary received a degree in English Education in 1948. Her sophomore year at St. Olaf, she was hired by the physical education department to give riding lessons to students enrolled in the class for 35 cents per hour. During her junior year at St. Olaf, her parents purchased the Colonel Butt Farm in Viroqua which later became the Sherry-Butt house for the Vernon County Historical Society. Mary was very proud of her father’s world champion Jane of Vernon County, Queen Mother of the Brown Swiss breed.
After graduating from St. Olaf, Mary taught seventh, eighth and nineth grade English and physical education; 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English; and Library in Rushford, Minn. In 1948, she met and became engaged to the youngest mayor of Rushford, Homer Eggen. They were married April 10, 1949, in the Sherry-Butt house. Mary and Homer had homes and made friends in Rochester, Minn., Eau Claire, Wis., White Bear Lake, Minn., Battle Lake, Minn., Roseville, Min., and Bloomington.
Mary took on several teaching and substitute teaching positions while the children were growing up and volunteered in the church and community (Stephen’s Ministry, Bible study groups, Sunday school, Meals on Wheels). In 1974, she took a career counseling position at Working Opportunities for Women (WOW) in St. Paul, Minn. In 1988, the year she retired, she received the Spurgeon Award for exceptional career achievements and outstanding community service in St. Paul.
Traveling was one of many passions for Mary. She and Homer took many trips on their own and through Elder Hostel (which is now Road Scholar). After Homer passed away, she traveled with friends and also took many trips with her daughter which included Nova Scotia, Italy, Germany, Yosemite, Switzerland and Norway. She participated in multiple Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) classes and has been a member since 2003. Mary has always had a passion for being a lifelong learner.
With her family, she participated in a wide variety of activities such as water skiing (slalom), swimming, golfing, ice skating, downhill skiing, and cross-country skiing. When her twin sons, Peter and Paul turned 60, she joined them and other members of the family in Winter Park, Colo. She had retired from downhill skiing at the time, but still could stand on her head so we could get a picture of three generations of headstanders!
Survivors include her four children, Eric Eggen, White Bear Lake, Kathy (Tim) Gundlach, Ames, Iowa, Peter (Marcia) Eggen, Battle Lake, and Paul (Dianne) Eggen, Eagan, Minn.; five grandchildren, Tylor (Shannon Lundquist) Eggen, White Bear Lake, Thor (Vanessa) Eggen, Duluth, Minn., Eli Eggen, St. Paul, Ryan (Laura) Eggen, Eagan, and Justin Eggen, Ottumwa, Iowa; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Olivia and Hayden.
Mary loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren so very very much! She was a wonderful role model, a fantastic teacher, a counselor, a friend and a beautiful mother! She was a person we could confide in and share our dreams and hopes. She was always there for us and will be still – our very special angel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to any of the following: Woodlake Lutheran Church in Richfield, Minn.; the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI); and the Vernon County Historical Society directed to the Sherry-Butt House in Viroqua.
The family is planning a private celebration of Mary’s life at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Cremation Society in Edina, Minn. The link to the memorial service will be posted under Mary Eggen’s obituary.
