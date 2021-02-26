Mary Sherry Eggen

Mary took on several teaching and substitute teaching positions while the children were growing up and volunteered in the church and community (Stephen’s Ministry, Bible study groups, Sunday school, Meals on Wheels). In 1974, she took a career counseling position at Working Opportunities for Women (WOW) in St. Paul, Minn. In 1988, the year she retired, she received the Spurgeon Award for exceptional career achievements and outstanding community service in St. Paul.

Traveling was one of many passions for Mary. She and Homer took many trips on their own and through Elder Hostel (which is now Road Scholar). After Homer passed away, she traveled with friends and also took many trips with her daughter which included Nova Scotia, Italy, Germany, Yosemite, Switzerland and Norway. She participated in multiple Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) classes and has been a member since 2003. Mary has always had a passion for being a lifelong learner.

With her family, she participated in a wide variety of activities such as water skiing (slalom), swimming, golfing, ice skating, downhill skiing, and cross-country skiing. When her twin sons, Peter and Paul turned 60, she joined them and other members of the family in Winter Park, Colo. She had retired from downhill skiing at the time, but still could stand on her head so we could get a picture of three generations of headstanders!