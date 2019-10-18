GAYS MILLS — Mary M. Stevenson, 82, of Gays Mills passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer. Mary was born April 25, 1937, to Melvin and Anna (Anderson) Swenson. In 1954, she was united with Stanley Stevenson into marriage that lasted 65 years.
She loved to play cards, loved to cook especially for company. She was a hardworking housewife, helped with farm chores. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mary is survived by her husband, Stanley; her children, Randy (Myrna) Stevenson of Seneca, Robert “Bob” (Lynn) Stevenson of Seneca, Cheryl (Joe) Klekamp of Gays Mills, Roger (Diane Brownlee) Stevenson of Gays Mills, Connie (Russ) Torgerson of Gays Mills, Ritchie (Vickie) Stevenson of Gays Mills; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Christopher Stevenson; her parents; and by all of her siblings and their spouses.
Funeral services for Mary will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church. Pastor Nile Sandeen will officiate with the burial to follow at Pioneer Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Friends may call on the family during visitations from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 15, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, before the service begins at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would suggest memorials that they will distribute to the charities Mary had previously selected.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. and Hwy 131, in Gays Mills is serving the family, (608) 735-2100.
