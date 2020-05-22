Mary Wallace, 101, passed away peacefully in Viroqua Sunday, May 3, 2020. Mary was born in Big Bay, Mich., to Adam and Anna Obodowsky, April 20, 1919. She moved to Sheboygan, Wis., with her family, married Julian Wallace in 1948, and they had a son, Micheal Wallace. Mary had also lived in Oconomowoc, Wis., and rural La Farge.
Mary loved nature. She was an avid bird watcher and loved cats and dogs. She always commented on the sky, clouds and stars. Her many creative interests included prolific crochet projects, sewing, quilting, oil painting, drawing, cooking and caring for her family. She tended abundant gardens and preserved food. Flower arranging, letter writing, reading were also enjoyable for her.
Mary was self-reliant and persevering. She had a positive approach to life and lived simply with contentment in the present moment. There was a grace about her that people were drawn to.
She is survived by her grandson, Jonathan Wallace and his wife, Tracy of State College, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Ellen Reyher of Viroqua; and loving friends, Ira Slatter, Carol Anne Kemen, Sandra Berger, Florence Wilkison, Robin Rieder, Mary Jane Rondeau, Ben Wilbur, Peg LaMartina and more.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julian; her son, Michael; and brothers, Rudy, Alex and John.
Mary enjoyed living at Fairhaven Assisted Living of Viroqua, making friends there and appreciating the excellent care she received from the dedicated staff. Her family and friends are so grateful to the staff and also to Dr. James Deline of the La Farge Medical Clinic and his team. Also thank you to Helen Jo Zitzmann of La Farge.
All who knew Mary will miss her gentle ways. A memorial will be held in her honor at a later date.
Peace on your journey, dear Mary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.