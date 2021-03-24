 Skip to main content
Marylee (Harris) Miller
Marylee (Harris) Miller, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the UW Health Center in Madison, Wis. She was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Littleton, Colo., to Lee and Mary (Steinmiller) Harris.

She married Benny Miller, June 8, 1952, in Englewood, Colo. They farmed in Richland County for 12 years. They then moved to the La Farge area in town of Webster and farmed for another 15 years upon retiring and building their dream home.

Marylee is survived by two sons, Michael (Julie) Miller, Dennis (Ann) Miller; three daughters, Peggy (Gary) Mossholder, Sonia Williams, and Cindy Heding; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Marylee was preceded in death by her husband, Benny in 2011; a daughter, Dianne Lynn Betts; her parents, Lee and Mary Harris; sister, Violette Kuskie; brother, Kenny Harris; two sisters-in-law, Betty Deckert and Catherine Miller; and two brothers-in-law, Harold and Carl Miller.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Redemption Chapel, 3807 Duncan Lane, Viroqua. Pastors George Schick and Mark Phillips officiated. Burial followed in the Salem Ridge Cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.vossfh.com.

