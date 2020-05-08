Michael Lyons

LA CROSSE — Michael (Mick) Lyons, 70, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home in La Crosse. He was born Aug. 28, 1949, to Clinton J. Lyons and Helen L. Sadnick of Peru, Ill. He married Kim Johnson June 16, 1996, of Champaign, Ill.
Mick served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1968 to 1972 as a Rifle Sharpshooter. He was acting Chair of the Vernon County Vietnam Combat Veterans Support Group and was a Third Degree Master Mason with the La Belle Masonic Lodge of Viroqua. He was held in high regard for his support of those in need. Mick’s favorite pastime was participation as a living history, American fur-trade-era reenactor. He will be greatly missed by his rendezvous family.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Lyons; daughter, Kohleen Lyons; son, Konnor Lyons; and granddaughter, Adeline Lyons-Stearns, all of La Crosse; sister, Cathy M. Lyons (Barnhart), and brothers, Richard R. Whittington of Oglesby, Ill., Clinton (Broom) J. Lyons Jr. of Depue, Ill., Cody J. Lyons of Washburn, Ill., and Patrick Narog of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Cindy Lyons (Witczak) of Peru.
Masonic and veterans services will be arranged at a later date. There will be no interment. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
