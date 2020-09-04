Michael “Mike” Klekamp, 61, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 6, 1959, in Washington, Mo., to William and Dorothy (Straatmann) Klekamp.
Mike’s early years were spent in Missouri. His family moved to Wisconsin in the 1970s after visiting different parts of the country until they found a home in the beautiful valleys of Crawford County. Mike was the oldest of six siblings and played the role of the oldest child well, both instigating some trouble and protecting them from harm. He went into farming with his parents and brother and continued farming throughout his life.
Mike had two beautiful sons, Seth and Jake, who brought joy and constancy to Mike’s fun-filled life. Mike shared with his sons a great appreciation for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting, hobbies that he not only taught his sons, but also how he met wonderful, lifelong friends. Mike met his best friend and soul mate, Laurie Richardson, later in life. They spent eight wonderful years together, where he was “Papa Mike” to Laurie’s grandkids. Mike will be missed.
He is survived by his son, Seth (Karen Meulendyke) Klekamp of Madison, Wis.; his parents; his siblings, Joe (Cheryl) Klekamp of Gays Mills, Donna (Ron) Torgerson of Seneca, Judy (Dan) Timmons of Minneapolis, Jane Klekamp (Keith Belzer) of La Crosse, and Rita (Justin) Fortney of Soldiers Grove; and his nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his best friend, Laurie Richardson; her children; 11 grandchildren; and two very special great-grandchildren, Wesley and Paislie. He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Klekamp.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date. The Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.