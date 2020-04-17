Monte Solverson

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Monte “Putter” Solverson, of Stoughton passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 31, 1949, in Viroqua, the son of Bud and Emily Solverson.
Monte (Putter) lived a full and interesting life. He was a special operations officer for the Madison Police Department and a sheriff at Snow Mass, Colo. He co-owned the Buckboard Inn in the Willow Flowage area, where he was known for his delicious prime rib dinners. He loved, and was loved by, this northern Wisconsin community which he served by starting a First Responders program and serving on the fire department. Monte traveled the country as a tour bus driver for Badger Bus. He retired in 2017, as an armored truck driver for Loomis Armor. Monte was known as a lover of dogs, driver extraordinaire, cooker of great meals and putterer (thus his nickname, Putter) of engines. He enjoyed exploring back roads, fishing, hunting, a good game of cribbage and camping. He was a cowboy at heart.
Monte was dearly loved and will be missed by his sisters and their families. He is survived by his sisters, Margie (Jim) Hesson, Peg (Stan) Jones, Pat (Gary) Witkowski; nieces and nephews; special aunts, Odella Burnard and Lois Catrambone; and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.informedchoicefunerals.com. Cards may be sent to Margie Hesson, 713 Pro Rodeo Dr., Spearfish, S.D., 57783.
