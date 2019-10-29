AYDEN, N.C. -- Mr. Thomas Stephen Roidt, 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Pinewood Memorial Park with military honors. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mr. Roidt was retired from the U.S. Air Force and a retired appliance repair man. Tom always had great stories to tell and knew the greatest ways to tell them. During his military service, he received Airman of the Month Award and survived the sinking of the USS Boxer, in the Sea of Japan. Tom treasured memories of fishing in the Mississippi River, the Florida Keyes and lakes and rivers in Wisconsin and the Carolina's. While Tom was born in Wisconsin, he became a southern good old boy, living most of his life in the Carolina's and still his boyhood home of Viroqua, was always dear to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Byrd Roidt; his parents, Marcellus Joseph Roidt and Roberta Faye Truax Roidt; and a brother, Robert Michael Roidt.
He is survived by his brothers, Peter Truax Roidt of Hartland, Wis., and David Mark Roidt and wife, Diane, of Grafton, Wis.; sisters-in-law, LaVerne Roidt of Pittsburg, and Marlene Sherrod and husband, Curt, of Rocky Mt., N.C., Carol Ann Joyner and husband, Tom, of Greenville, N.C.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
