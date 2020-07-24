Myron L. Fauske, 84, of Viroqua went home to be with the Lord Tuesday July 14, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. He was born Jan. 21, 1936, to Lester and Myrtle (Walters) Fauske.
He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1954. Myron served four years in the U.S. Navy. During that time he was married to Alice Skrede, his high school sweetheart, Feb. 14, 1960. Soon after his marriage, he was transferred to Kwajalein Island, in the South Pacific, for a year. They kept the postal service busy with daily letters.
Myron was blessed with two children, Michelle (Fauske) Schott and Matthew Fauske.
His life careers included farming, carpentry, Cedar Chalet Hallmark store owner, and later in life, enjoyed doing field work alongside his son.
Music and playing guitar brought him great joy. Myron sang at many weddings, funerals and church services. His walk with the Lord was evident to all who knew him. His church family at Bad Axe, held a special place in his life.
He enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was survived by his loving wife, Alice (Skrede) Fauske; daughter, Michelle Schott (Brian); son, Matthew Fauske (Heather Leer); grandchildren, Trent Schott (Kayla), Jason Schott (Labecca), Stephanie Deaver (Tyler), Brittany Ranta (Luke), Katie Fauske (Scott Pierce); great-grandchildren, Jaden, Keira and Liam Schott, Lydia Schott, Elaine Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Lester Fauske; and granddaughter, Haley Fauske.
Memorial services were held Saturday, July 18, at Bad Axe Lutheran Church, rural Viroqua. The Rev. Don Greven officiated. Burial with military honors was in the church cemetery.
The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, visit selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to Vernon Memorial Hospice or Bad Axe Lutheran Church/Kenya pastors.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.