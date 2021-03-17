CHASEBURG — Myron “Mike” Edward Lepke, 87, of Chaseburg passed away peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, due to complications of Covid pneumonia.

Myron was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Viroqua, to Clarence and Anna (Hanson) Lepke. He grew up on the family farm. He attended the one-room Lepke Elementary School and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1951. On June 7, 1952, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Kingslien at the Methodist Church in Viroqua. He was baptized, confirmed and an active life-long member at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Chaseburg. He was a generous supporter of St. Matthew’s School, Stoddard, and Luther High School, Onalaska.

Along with his wife and family, Myron farmed at his birthplace. He raised tobacco and ran a dairy farm for 55 years, then transitioned to beef cows for 20 years. In later years, he added his stone quarry to his farming business, and hauled numerous loads of gravel, lime, and breaker rock to his customers. He enjoyed bartering with the Amish community in many capacities.