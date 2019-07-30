Myron "Mike" L. Stokes

VIOLA/READSTOWN -- Myron "Mike" L. Stoikes, 76, formerly of Readstown and more recently Viola, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mike was born in Readstown, Nov. 4, 1942, to Elden and Lora (Strahl) Stoikes. He was a graduate of Readstown High School. Upon graduation he entered the Army. On Dec. 18, 1965, Mike married the love of his life, Judy Rose Patten, in Sycamore, Ill. He worked for Chrysler in Belvidere, Ill, for 30 years. After retiring, they returned to Wisconsin, where Mike loved hunting with his sons. He also enjoyed fishing, whether he caught anything or not.
Mike liked to joke around and was the "King of Puns." He never knew a stranger and would talk to anyone. Once one of the grandchildren asked if grandpa knew that person or not, to which grandma replied, "He does now." Mike was a handyman, building and remodeling many homes. He was a man of character who loved his Lord Jesus Christ and the churches he attended. Mike was a devoted husband and father.
Mike is survived today by his wife Judy; his children, Christopher (Donnita) Peterson, Lori Peterson-Leis, Deanna (John) Kitchen, Michael (Josey) Stoikes; his 13 grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Peterson, Andrew (Jaimi) Kitchen, Meagan (Val) Chapman, Samantha Peterson, Heather Stoikes, Joshua Peterson, Jackson Leis, Julia Stoikes, Addison Kitchen, Steffanie Leis, William (Anicka) Stoikes, Morgan Leis and Ethan Leis; and his three great-grandchildren, Alex and Angelica Peterson and Elizabeth Chapman. Mike is also survived by his sister, Joyce Phillips; and his brother, Paul (Conny) Stoikes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Merlin (Elaine) Stoikes, an infant brother. Roland Stoikes; and his brother-in-law, Bobbie Phillips.
God bless our memories of Myron "Mike" Stoikes, he will be missed always.
Funeral services for Mike will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor George Shick of the Redemption Chapel will officiate. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. All are welcome to join the family for the burial service at the Readstown Cemetery, after the luncheon. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from noon until the service at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the entire obituary or to leave on-line condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. (Hwy. 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family, 608- 637-2100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.