 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myron 'Tudd' Linder Howell
0 comments

Myron 'Tudd' Linder Howell

  • 0

Myron “Tudd” Linder Howell, 83, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the family farm. Myron was born in Viroqua, to Frederick and Jessie (Everson) Howell. Myron served proudly in the Air force from 1954-1958. On Sept. 20, 1958, he married the love of his life, Helen Thayer. He spent his years dairy farming, several years hauling milk for Viroqua Creamery, hauling cattle for Art Bolen, 10 years at Hoff’s Mobil, and then from 2000-2002, he drove semi for Steyer Dairy.

Myron is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Larry (Elaine), Linda (Gary) Gilardi, and Susan (Scott) Sordahl; his six grandchildren, Jamie Howell, Ryan (Sheyann) Howell, Brad (Stacey) Gilardi, Eric Gilardi, John (Chamaine) Sordahl, Adam (Molly) Sordahl; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers, Beuford, Jim and Karl Howell; his sisters, Eloda Penchi, Sylvia Howell, Sandy (Paul) Pedretti, Jill (Marvin) Bailey and Eunice Hastings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Myron was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, August and Minnie; his brothers, Frederick “Pete,” Martin, Joe, Silas, Veldo; infant sister, Juliettte; and infant great-grandson, Dylan.

A private family burial with military honors will be held in the Viroqua Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News