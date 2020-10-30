Myron “Tudd” Linder Howell, 83, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the family farm. Myron was born in Viroqua, to Frederick and Jessie (Everson) Howell. Myron served proudly in the Air force from 1954-1958. On Sept. 20, 1958, he married the love of his life, Helen Thayer. He spent his years dairy farming, several years hauling milk for Viroqua Creamery, hauling cattle for Art Bolen, 10 years at Hoff’s Mobil, and then from 2000-2002, he drove semi for Steyer Dairy.
Myron is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Larry (Elaine), Linda (Gary) Gilardi, and Susan (Scott) Sordahl; his six grandchildren, Jamie Howell, Ryan (Sheyann) Howell, Brad (Stacey) Gilardi, Eric Gilardi, John (Chamaine) Sordahl, Adam (Molly) Sordahl; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers, Beuford, Jim and Karl Howell; his sisters, Eloda Penchi, Sylvia Howell, Sandy (Paul) Pedretti, Jill (Marvin) Bailey and Eunice Hastings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Myron was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, August and Minnie; his brothers, Frederick “Pete,” Martin, Joe, Silas, Veldo; infant sister, Juliettte; and infant great-grandson, Dylan.
A private family burial with military honors will be held in the Viroqua Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
