Myrtle B. (Jacobson) Braaten passed away peacefully at the Bethel Home Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Myrtle was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Vernon County, to Thrond and Inga (Groppe) Jacobson, and grew up on a farm in rural Viroqua. She attended Lyster school, was confirmed at the Main Street Lutheran Church, and graduated Viroqua High School in 1944. After high school, Myrtle attended and graduated beauty school in La Crosse, and became a licensed beautician.
On Nov. 14, 1948, she married Obed M. Braaten, in the old Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua. They farmed in the rural Readstown area and were members of the Franklin Lutheran Church in Folsom. In 1950, they moved to Viroqua, where Obed worked at the Viroqua Co-op Creamery.
Myrtle wore many “hats” throughout her lifetime. She was an active member of her church, where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the Esther circle, and joined in with the other church ladies to cook some of the best food you could ever eat, after Luther League, weddings, funerals, or other church functions. In addition to being a beautician, Myrtle worked for the Royal Neighbors of America, was a correspondent for the La Crosse Tribune, served as a poll worker during elections, worked for the American Research Bureau, and as a crossing guard, helping kids of all ages get safely across the street.
In their younger years, Myrtle and Obed enjoyed going to dances. Later in life, playing cards such as euchre and 500, were popular. A trip to Dairy Queen or McDonald’s was always sure to result in a conversation with an old friend or new one. Myrtle was an accomplished accordion player, learning to play by ear, listening to her father and brothers play violin and accordion. She would play for house parties, fairs, church events, and entertaining at senior centers. She earned several awards in competitions as well. During her years living at Fairhaven and Maplewood, Myrtle would sing and play for resident’s birthdays.
She was especially proud of her granddaughter, Kari, and her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Alex and Ben Hoyum, Quinn Denstad and Sloane Seidel. She often referred to them as her “champions.”
Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Thrond and Inga; her husband, Obed; her brothers, Oswald, Orlando, Tilmer, Edwin, Leonard, and Norman Jacobson; her sisters, Oletta Nelson and Agnes Theige; her brothers-in-law, Richard Nelson, Howard Theige, Kermit, Norman, and Myron Braaten, Wesley Erickson, George McDaniel, Robert Fredrick, and Selmer Jacobson; her sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Nellie Braaten, Rebecca Erickson, Naomi McDaniel, Deanna Gardner, Eunice, Marian, and Verna Jacobson.
Myrtle is survived by her son, Ole (Nancy) Braaten of Viroqua; her granddaughter, Kari (Chad) Hoyum and their sons, Jackson, Alex and Ben of Viroqua; her stepgrandsons, Tyler (Joelle) Denstad of Los Angeles, Jared Denstad of Caledonia, Minn.; her stepgranddaughter, Jenna (Sean) Seidel and their children, Quinn, Sloane, Trystin and Taelynn of Viroqua; her brother-in-law, Merrill Gardner of Onalaska; her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Jacobson and Beverly Fredrick of Viroqua and Ruth Jacobson of Colby, Wis.
ue to COVID-19, private services will be held at the Franklin Lutheran Church in Folsom, Wis.
Blessed be the memories of Myrtle.
