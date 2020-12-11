Naomi Fanta, 91, of Viroqua passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home in Viroqua.
Naomi was born Nov. 17, 1929, to Lawrence and Ilda Zitzner. On June 24, 1950, she married Paul E. Fanta at the Liberty Pole United Methodist Church.
After receiving her education for teaching, Naomi taught all eight grades in rural schools, Gardner and Wakefield. She left teaching after marrying Paul and farmed with her husband until 1973. She worked many years as a CNA at Bethel Home in Viroqua, until she retired. Naomi loved to dance and sing with Sentimental Singers and do word searches. We have fond memories of her dancing around the house. Naomi and her husband, helped with the grandkids, Jennie and Josh, while their parents were working. She also spent time with her granddaughter, Jordan, eating out, and being with one another. Naomi loved to hear any stories about her great-grandchildren. She was a very special lady, who will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda of Viroqua; son, Larry (Judy) Fanta of Viroqua; grandchildren, Jennie (Eric Mashak) Fanta-Hughes, Josh (Jenne) Fanta, and Jordan (Ryan) Hayes; great-grandchildren, Jailyn Fanta, Jonah Hughes, Aubree Fanta, Iyla Fanta, and Maverick Hayes; sisters, Iva Marshall and Mary Hughes.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; and husband; brother, David Zitzner; sister, Carol Hubbard; brothers-in-law, Lowell Hubbard, Duane Marshall, and Sam Hughes.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 4, at the Roth Family Cremation Center in Viroqua. Pastor Pam Harkema officiated. Burial was in the Liberty Pole Cemetery, following the service. A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the Roth Family Cremation Center. Please follow CDC guidelines when attending.
