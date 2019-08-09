VIROQUA/DE SOTO -- Naomi Ruth Seymour, 93, of Viroqua and formerly of De Soto, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born April 28, 1926, to Arthur and Freda (Inman) Yttrie. On Oct. 17, 1953, she and Harlan Seymour were united in marriage by O.J Neshiem. They farmed on Lawrence Ridge, rural De Soto, until 2001, when they moved to Viroqua.
She is survived by sisters, Joyce Dolan of Viroqua and Mary Lynn Olson of Prairie Du Chien; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan, Jan. 3, 2013; an infant daughter in 1956; her parents; and four sisters, Elaine Macaulay, Vada Kumlin, Verna Storer and Charlotte Strand. She was also preceded by many other family and friends.
A celebration of Naomi's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will take place in the De Soto Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. To view the full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
