OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Neva Loy (Smith) Bolstad, 84, passed away on July 5, 2020 in Oconomowoc. She was born Nov. 4, 1935, to DeVerne and Opal Smith in Viola.
Neva is survived by her children, Peg Ledman, Jeffrey (Peggy) Bolstad, Kevin (JoAnn) Bolstad, Larry (Dawn) Bolstad, and Dawn (Fred) Schmitter; grandchildren, Zachariah, Dezi, Megan, Jordan, Rachel Ann, Roman, Abigail, and Erick; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marie (Bob) Sutherland; brothers, Ed Smith and Tim (Kate) Smith; along with many other family and friends.
Neva is preceded in death by her husband, Elling “Shoosie” Bolstad; her parents; and her sisters, Elaine and Nada.
Neva married the love of her life, Elling, Nov. 14, 1959. They enjoyed raising their children in the town of Concord. Neva worked many years and retired from Plastocon in Oconomowoc. Neva had many hobbies. She loved playing bingo, scratch off crosswords, rummage sales, and playing cards, and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family wants to express their deepest thanks to the nurses and staff at Lake Country Landing, for taking such great care of Neva.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Neva’s name, which will be used to purchase a new headstone, can be sent to the family directly or via their Go Fund Me page: www.gofundme.com/f/22n6h62sao?
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, at Ski Slide Park, N7935 Ski Slide Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.