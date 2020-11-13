 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norma Jean Mills
0 comments

Norma Jean Mills

  • 0
Norma Jean Mills

Norma Jean Mills, 79, of Viroqua died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Norma was born Jan, 4, 1941, to Wilson and Norma Sutherland, in Viola. She graduated from Viola High School. Norma was married to her husband, Arden, July 18, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church, Viroqua. Norma worked at Equifax in Rockford, Ill., for 13 years, before moving to Red Mound, in 1981. Norma and Arden owned and operated the Red Mound General store, for 18 years. People would come from all around for malts and sub sandwiches. Her family loved her more than she could have ever known, and we know she loved us the same. They don’t make women like that anymore.

Norma is survived by her husband, Arden; her two children, Sarah (Jacob) Hanson of La Crosse, and John Mills of Loves Park, Ill.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Alderman and Linda Chamberlain; and one brother, Robert (Marie) Sutherland. She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Marlene (Ken) Jasperson, Janine Mahoney and Donna Lawler; and three brothers, Ardith Sutherland, Easton (Janice Wilder) Sutherland and Ronald Sutherland, who passed in infancy.

Due to COVID-19 no services will be held at this time. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.Viroqua, 54665.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News