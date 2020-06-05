GENOA — Norman “Norm” E. Jambois, 81, of Genoa passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home. The family cherished their last days with their beloved Dad. Norm was born March 7, 1939, to Frank and Virginia (Garvalia) Jambois and was raised in Genoa. Norm attended grade school in Genoa and then Aquinas High School in La Crosse, before moving on to Loras College in Dubuque, for two years.
Norm married Judy Wopat June 15, 1960. When Norm saw Judy for the first time walking down the street in Genoa, he said that he knew she was going to be his wife. The couple moved to Milwaukee for two years, but they longed to be back back home with family and friends and so that Norm could play baseball with his buddies. Norm and Judy stayed busy raising their seven children and managing the family business, Jambois Garage. Norm almost died of a stroke, caused by a heart defect in 1973, at age 34 and received one of the first mechanical (artificial) heart valves in the La Crosse area. Norm and Judy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June 2010, and Judy passed away about six months later. Norm loved to spend time with his family, where there was usually a competitive game of euchre being played.
Norm enjoyed operating his garage and service station with his father, wife, sons and daughters. It was truly a family affair. He was dedicated to providing excellent service to his customers and cherished his long term relationships and lasting friendships with his customers. The Jambois Garage was always a “hot spot” for the gathering of people for “intellectual” conversation, advice and many good laughs. Good friends enjoyed each others’ company and it might be said that Norm and his father, Frank, became master storytellers.
In his younger years, Norm loved to play organized baseball in the Tri-State league, later he moved to playing softball and finally he played Old Timers softball for many years. He finally took up golfing in his 60s and became passionate about the sport. After Judy passed away, he loved to play golf with his brother, Bill and friends. After becoming sick with cancer, he made it his goal to recover and play another summer of golf. Later he said “At this point, I just want to be able to go ride around on the golf cart with the guys.” Unfortunately, he never made it on the golf course again.
In his free time, Norm also enjoyed serving his community. He was treasurer for the Village of Genoa for 48 years, a member of the Genoa Lions Club, a member of the Catholic Knights, serving as their longtime treasurer and a member of the Vernon County Crime Stoppers. Norm served on the Board of Directors for Vernon Telephone Company and was also elected as its president; he also served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Ontario, until his death.
Norm is survived by seven children, 20 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; daughter, Jane (Randy) Miller of Lake Elmo, Minn., and their children, Randy, Jeffrey, Jenny, Megan and Emily; son, Norman Jr. (Jill) of St. Louis, Mo., and their children, Dorian, Sydney, Grant, Rylee and Karsyn; daughter, Sally (Roger) Stearns of La Crosse; son, Ray (Kris) of Eagan, Minn., and their children, Kadi and Rachel; daughter, Amy (Dean) Wolfe of Los Angeles, Calif., and their children, Rainn and Ronin; daughter, Deanna (Dustin) Maloney of Farmington, Minn., and their children, Zach, Alexa Rae and Finn; and son, Luke (Tara) of La Crosse, and their children, Luke, Ava and Amedi; his siblings, Iris Topp, Frank and Bill; three sisters-in-law, Pat (Jack) Roou, Jan (Jim) Hanesworth and Betty (Pat) Denison; one brother-in-law, Dennis (Theresa) Wopat; and many nieces and nephews.
Norm was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; an infant daughter, Marie Therese; his parents; one sister, Edith Jambois; one brother, Raymond Jambois; his father and mother-in-law, Rudy (Mildred) Wopat; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bill) Jambois and Leora (Frank) Jambois; two brothers-in-law, Jack (Iris) Topp and Larry (Rose) Wopat.
Father Nathaniel Kuhn will officiate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Catholic Church, Genoa. While the family would like to have an open wake and Mass service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Mass will be a private family gathering, with burial to follow. A celebration of Norm’s life will be held at Jambois Garage, Main St., Genoa, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6. In recognition of the COVID-19 situation, friends may just drive by and say hello, grab a bottle of “pop,” or stop by just to chat, while observing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Genoa Lions Club, or St. Charles Parish, Genoa. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family during their time of need. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
