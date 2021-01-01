Odella Patricia Heal

Odella Patricia (Solverson) Heal, 84, of rural Viroqua passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Creamery Creek in Viroqua. She was born June 29, 1936, to Garfield and Hannah (Hooverson) Solverson. She attended Readstown High School and graduated in 1954. On Feb. 22, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Heal. Together they operated a dairy and tobacco farm at Folsom. She was a lifelong member of Franklin Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Together, Odella and Jack raised their family and farmed for 62 years, until his passing in 2017. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.