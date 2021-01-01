Odella Patricia Heal

Odella Patricia (Solverson) Heal, 84, of rural Viroqua passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Creamery Creek in Viroqua. She was born June 29, 1936, to Garfield and Hannah (Hooverson) Solverson. She attended Readstown High School and graduated in 1954. On Feb. 22, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Heal. Together they operated a dairy and tobacco farm at Folsom. She was a lifelong member of Franklin Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Together, Odella and Jack raised their family and farmed for 62 years, until his passing in 2017. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Jackie (Mike) Millard, Patty (Craig) Forde, Dr. Greg (Lisa) Heal, and Shelley Heal-Schroeder; grandchildren, Zack and Alex Millard, Tiffiny (Adam) Green, Hannah (Zeke) Carney, Paige Forde, Greg, John, William, Thomas, and James Garfield Heal, Taylor (Dr. Bobby) Koneru, Beau (Taylor), Shelby, Lexus, and Jack Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Brooks, Reeve, and Mack Green, Nola and Archer Carney, Nisha, Nathan and Lane Koneru, and Delilah and Leo Schroeder. She was also survived by a sister, Siri Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, March 9, 2017; a premature son, Baby Heal; parents, Garfield and Hannah Solverson; sisters-in-law, Linda (Junior) George, Arlene (Leland) Crook; and a brother-in-law, Burdell Smith.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at the Franklin Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeanette Thorp officiating. Burial will took place in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thorsonfuneralhomehome.com.
