Orpha Hughes

Orpha was the happiest when she could gather everyone into her kitchen with coffee, a slice of pie or a homemade donut. A favorite story was when Dave and Jay would pull up at their house in Westby, one in a hearse and the other in police car, to enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of pie. Her generous hospitality never changed no matter where home was. The time at Maplewood allowed her to continue the tradition. She had many visitors, and still a ready pot of coffee. Tamsen and Joe would appear each Wednesday to prepare a home cooked meal. Of course, Orpha was a part of the preparation, peeling potatoes, husking corn, sorting berries, or shucking peas. She loved each moment. Orpha prided herself in teaching others the art of “home cooked meals.” She always wanted her cooking students to do things right and would offer gentle reminders of where they needed to improve. Memories of learning how to make a sour cream raisin pie (it is her recipe they use at Borgens!), deviled eggs, chicken and biscuits, homemade noodles, donuts or apple dumplings.