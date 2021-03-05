BLOOMINGDALE — Orpha Hughes, 106, of Bloomingdale passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Orpha was born to Elmer and Lula (Lamb) Wood in Warrens, Nov. 26, 1914. Orpha and Manlin met while working for Tom Pierce, Orpha as a hired girl and Manlin as a hired man. Their first date was a church meeting in which Manlin invited Orpha to attend in 1933. Orpha was engaged to Manlin on Valentine’s Day in 1934, and were married on a rainy 4th of July at the Sugar Grove Church. They then were off to the La Farge 4th of July celebration, topping off the celebration at the La Farge Root Beer stand for a hot dog and a root beer. They celebrated their anniversaries there each year.
Their married life was a partnership in farming, where they always shared, “you have to give a little and take a little and you have to work together.” This advice was shared with many young couples over the 106 years of Orpha’s life.
She and Manlin lived outside of La Farge, on Jug Creek, Ontario, Bloomingdale and Westby, before Orpha moved to Maplewood Terrace in 2012. Over their lives together on the farm, Orpha kept a daily diary of their threshing days, cooking for a dozen or more for a noon meal plus a “forenoon lunch” and an “afternoon lunch.” She would say that she pounded many a fence post over the years and worked alongside Manlin. “A good life.”
Orpha and Manlin were never blessed with their own children but welcomed nieces and nephews into their lives-teaching them farming, cooking, and swimming skills. As their niece, April shared, Orpha took her down to the creek in Bloomingdale under the old steel bridge to teach her to swim. Orpha wore a pair of old cut-off overalls that she rolled up, and a shirt, and the swimming lessons began. There was always a “gang of kids” to join in activities at their home for sledding parties, hot chocolate, hay rides, and Weiner roasts to name a few.
Orpha was the happiest when she could gather everyone into her kitchen with coffee, a slice of pie or a homemade donut. A favorite story was when Dave and Jay would pull up at their house in Westby, one in a hearse and the other in police car, to enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of pie. Her generous hospitality never changed no matter where home was. The time at Maplewood allowed her to continue the tradition. She had many visitors, and still a ready pot of coffee. Tamsen and Joe would appear each Wednesday to prepare a home cooked meal. Of course, Orpha was a part of the preparation, peeling potatoes, husking corn, sorting berries, or shucking peas. She loved each moment. Orpha prided herself in teaching others the art of “home cooked meals.” She always wanted her cooking students to do things right and would offer gentle reminders of where they needed to improve. Memories of learning how to make a sour cream raisin pie (it is her recipe they use at Borgens!), deviled eggs, chicken and biscuits, homemade noodles, donuts or apple dumplings.
Sugar Grove and later Salem Ridge Churches were near and dear to her heart. Orpha was active for many years guiding, caring, and loving her church family. One Sunday morning the roads were ice covered as Orpha headed off to the Salem Church, down an icy Bloomingdale hill. She proudly exclaimed as she arrived, “I made it as I was not alone.” Even the pastor slid off the road that day! She looked forward to Memorial Day dinners or potlucks when she would proudly make roasters filled with homemade chicken and noodles and made the best pot of coffee.
Birthdays were very special to Orpha. Her 105th birthday celebration had 106 people attend. With the COVID pandemic, we were not able to celebrate with a party for her 106th birthday, but she received well over 106 birthday greetings, window visits, and floral arrangements to celebrate her special day. Orpha had a gift of making her circle of family feel they were the most important person. What a priceless gift.
She is survived by many special nieces and nephews, remembering her frequent visits with her nephew, Bill and her circle of wonderful friends. She is also survived by “adopted kids,” Gary, Ruth and family, Richard, Lynn, Diane, Joe (Junior) and Tamsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Laura Haugrud, Lydia Benish and Ervilla (Mike) Kyser; and her brothers, Buford, Ernest, Kenneth, and Benjamin “Jack” Wood.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sugar Grove Cemetery appreciated.
A drive by visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery. For the safety of everyone, please wear a mask. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
A special thank you to the Maplewood Terrace staff and the Vernon Memorial staff.
